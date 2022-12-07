West Yorkshire Police hunt for wanted drug dealer who could be hiding in Leeds

Lewis Shenbanjo, 32, was convicted of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply at Bradford Crown Court. He then failed to turn up to court to be sentenced and police have asked the public for help in tracking him down.

Shenbanjo is described as being about 5 foot and 7 inches tall and of stocky build. He is known to frequent east Leeds, as well as the Pudsey, Farsley, Rodley and Armley areas of the city. He is also believed to have links to the Humberside area.

Anyone who knows where he is or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101 or use the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. Information can also be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.