Police are hunting for a Wakefield man wanted on recall to prison.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Johnson, 31, is known to have connections to the Wakefield and Barnsley areas.

West Yorkshire Police is appealing for information to help locate him. He is described as a white man of medium build, who is 5ft 8ins tall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who thinks they have seen Johnson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the force by calling 101 or going online via the police’s Live Chat website quoting reference 13200386802.