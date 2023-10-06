West Yorkshire Police hunt for Wakefield man wanted on recall to prison
Police are hunting for a Wakefield man wanted on recall to prison.
Daniel Johnson, 31, is known to have connections to the Wakefield and Barnsley areas.
West Yorkshire Police is appealing for information to help locate him. He is described as a white man of medium build, who is 5ft 8ins tall.
Anyone who thinks they have seen Johnson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the force by calling 101 or going online via the police’s Live Chat website quoting reference 13200386802.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.