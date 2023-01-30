West Yorkshire Police hunt for man wanted on domestic assault and burglary offences who could be hiding in Leeds
Police are appealing for the public’s help in reporting any sightings of a wanted man from Leeds.
Officers have been making arrest enquiries for Aaron Conlon, 25, in connection with domestic assault and burglary offences.
They are now asking for the public’s help in providing any information about his movements or whereabouts.
Anyone who has seen Aaron Conlon or with any information that could help the ongoing police enquiries is asked to contact East Leeds Neighbourhood Policing Team by using 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230045582.