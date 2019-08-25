West Yorkshire Police discover 'fire risk' cannabis farm with electricity bypassed

Have your say

West Yorkshire Police officers discovered a cannabis farm in Bradford.

Officers forced entry to the property in BD4 on Saturday evening after the community alerted them to a number of plants being grown.

The plants were seized.

West Yorkshire Police - Bradford East posted: "This evening officers from NPT team 2 forced entry to an address in BD4 after the community alerted police to a number of cannabis plants being grown at the address.

"A number of cannabis plants have been seized.

"The electricity had been by passed making the property a fire risk.

"Enquiries are on going."