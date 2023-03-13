William Loyd-Hughes, 26, was based at Huddersfield Police Station and is accused three charges under the Communications Act 2003 of sharing grossly offensive messages on Twitter. He is also accused of publishing images in support of a proscribed organisation, the Ulster Defence Association, contrary to the Terrorism Act 2000.

He is due to make his first appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on March 15. A spokesperson for the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said: “A West Yorkshire Police (WYP) detention officer is due to appear in court after being charged with posting grossly offensive messages on Twitter.

"The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) directed an investigation, carried out by Counter Terrorism Policing North East, into the messages following a mandatory referral from WYP in September 2022.

