Cole Brooke, 19, was spotted by bouncers in Hirst’s Yard, Leeds, on July 17, 2021, before police arrived and found he was carrying a knife and several wraps of cocaine.

The sentencing judge suggested to the court that he had wanted to take pity on Brooke due to his youth and naivety, but said the law would not allow him to pass anything other than a custodial sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court was told Brooke, of Holmbridge, Holmfirth, was spotted by bouncers in Hirst’s Yard acting suspiciously. The area is a known centre for Leeds nightlife and is often frequented by nightclub attendees.

Brooke was sentenced to 27 months in a young offenders' institute.

After police were called, they found Brooke to be carrying eight wraps of cocaine and a knife. After searching his house, they found a quantity of cash, as well as a burner phone with texts asking to buy drugs.

Brooke pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine, and possessing a knife or bladed article in public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Probation officer Gail Wilson, who had spoken to Brooke, told the court: “He said he bought a job lot and was using cocaine, and was out celebrating his birthday.

"He regrets that he did not try harder at school and failed to get GCSEs. He ended up with a job as a labourer and enjoyed having money, but used cocaine and accrued a debt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitigating for Brooke, Anastasis Tasou added: “He turned 18 on the day he was arrested. This is a young man for whom there is very positive hope for the future.”

Sentencing Brooke to 27 months in a young offenders’ institution, Recorder Mark McKone said: “I have found this case difficult and thought about it long and hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have looked for some way to avoid sending you to custody but the facts are just too serious for me to avoid it, and I can’t get it down to two years.”