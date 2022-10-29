News you can trust since 1890
West Yorkshire Police attend suspected arson on car in Wakefield

Police were called out to a street in Wakefield after a suspected arson on a car.

By Richard Beecham
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Oct 2022, 9:04am

Police were called out at 10:02pm on Friday, after officers received a call from the fire service reporting a car on fire outside a house on Manor Haigh Road, Wakefield.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson added: “The incident is being treated as arson and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or has any information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or using the online 101 live chat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1883 28/10.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online.