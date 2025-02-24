The Mayor of West Yorkshire said she would back any measures to thwart deadly stabbings in Leeds when asked about a proposed ban on the sale of pointed kitchen knives.

Unveiling her new Police and Crime Plan in the city centre earlier today (February 24), Tracy Brabin insisted that the emphasis must be on working with key partners like the police and schools in order to tackle violent crime.

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin, left, unveiled the new Police and Crime Plan alongside Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime Alison Lowe on February 24. | West Yorkshire Combined Authority

The plan sets out a new vision for boosting safety across the region, with a focus on gangs, drugs and knife crime, as well as violence towards women. It also talks about prioritising support for “at risk” men and boys to prevent them from becoming victims.

Earlier this month, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said that she is considering Hollywood actor Idris Elba’s call to ban kitchen knives with pointed ends so that they cannot be used as easily in stabbings.

When asked whether she would also support the proposal, Mayor Brabin said: “Anything we can do to stop young people dying is definitely worth it. We recently had an intervention at a shop in Leeds, which stopped the sale of those knives.

“But, of course, every kitchen has a knife and people can still buy them online. Interventions such as youth hubs and supporting schools to take action are really important. We’ve got to take a 360 approach, rather than just banning knives.”

The new crime plan, which sets out the strategy for the next four years, was launched at an event earlier today (February 24). | West Yorkshire Combined Authority

She continued: “[Addressing the causes of knife crime] is incredibly complex, which is why it’s important to talk to young people. We’ve heard that the fear of crime is forcing youngsters to carry knives to protect themselves. That should shame us all.

“I’d say to anyone with children in their lives to encourage them not to carry a knife, because it will eventually get used against you or someone else.”

Mayor Brabin added: “Crime is associated with deprivation. That means it’s important that we grow the economy, build homes to get people out of temporary accommodation, and move forward with schemes including mass transit.”

The new plan comes after consultation with the public and victims groups, and includes testimonials from young people about feeling unsafe in the county.

“It is profoundly upsetting and heartbreaking that children - and let’s not forget, they are children - are afraid for their lives,” said Mayor Brabin. “Young people are saying they don’t want to go to school because ‘I’m afraid I might die’. How can you stand by and do nothing?”

The new plan, that sets out the strategy for the next four years, aims to build on the work already in place to improve the safety of women and girls in West Yorkshire, which includes a first-of-its-kind dedicated Women’s Safety Unit.

Deputy Mayor of West Yorkshire for Policing and Crime Alison Lowe said "anything that helps us to stop people dying is something that I would clearly support". | West Yorkshire Combined Authority

A new focus will be on opportunities to intervene in circumstances where men and boys may become vulnerable to crime.

Mayor Brabin said: “There are multiple opportunities to intervene when it comes to vulnerable men and boys, whether that relates to young people with mental health or physical challenges, or those who are vulnerable because of temporary accommodation or not attending school.

“Developing a public health approach has been a game changer for West Yorkshire, and it has put us in a really good position. We can’t do it on our own, we have to work with the police, schools and other partners.”

At today’s launch, Mayor Brabin was joined by Alison Lowe, the Deputy Mayor of West Yorkshire for Policing and Crime. She said: “Anything that helps us to stop people dying is something that I would clearly support.

“We need to talk to young people - would [banning kitchen knives with sharp points] work? I am open to anything that would work.”

She continued: “I speak to lots of young people and when they tell me they’re frightened to go to school because they think [others] are carrying knives, it’s heartbreaking. I never worried about that when I was at school, so we’re getting something stupendously wrong.

“We need to listen to young people and help them to problem solve.”