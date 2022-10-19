Keith Jackson used the internet to engage with a child on social media sites, and arranged to meet them in Spenborough to commit sexual offences against them.

However, the 64-year-old hadn’t realised that he was actually engaging with a covert investigator from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU).

Jackson, of Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, was jailed for six years at Leeds Crown Court last Tuesday (October 11) after pleading guilty to three offences committed between June 10 and July 19, 2022.

Keith Jackson. PIC: WYP

The offences charged included attempting to communicate sexually with a child and attempting to arrange the commission of a child sex offence.

Speaking after the sentencing Det Chief Insp Andrew Howard of the Yorkshire and Humber ROCU said: “Jackson had a clear sexual interest in children. People like him make the internet a dangerous place for children and I am pleased that his sentence reflects the severity of his actions.”