West Yorkshire man jailed for rape and serious sexual offences against children

Damian Smith, 35, was arrested in March 2021 after allegations he had sexually assaulted a child.

Smith, who is from Bradford but has no fixed address, was then charged with nine offences including rape of a child, sexual offences against a child, voyeurism and possession of indecent images of children.

His victims were aged between 8 and 17 years old.

Damian Smith, 35, of no fixed address, was jailed for offences including rape of a child, sexual offences against a child, voyeurism and possession of indecent images of children.

The offending took place over a period of 5 years.

Smith admitted eight offences at Bradford Crown Court on 13th January 2022.

In March 2022 he pleaded guilty to a further offence of sexual assault.

Smith was jailed for 10 and a half years at Bradford Crown Court on Friday, April 8.

He also given a Sexual Harm Prevention order and will be on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Detective Inspector Julie Deacon of Bradford Safeguarding Unit said: "I would like to welcome the sentence handed down to Smith today, he is a sexual predator and a danger to children.

"I would like to praise the bravery and courage from his victims in coming forward and reporting his crimes to police.

"Thanks to a thorough investigation by Bradford District Safeguarding Unit and partner agencies, it left Smith with no choice but to plead guilty to the offences.

"This guilty plea has spared his victims a trial, I hope that knowing he is behind bars for a long time, will bring them some closure as they try to move forward with their lives.