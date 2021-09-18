West Yorkshire man jailed for five years for spate of burglaries
A West Yorkshire man has been jailed for five years for a spate of burglaries.
Timothy Butterworth, 35, of Todmorden, was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court last week for three burglaries that were committed at the end of May this year in the area.
Butterworth committed the offences between Friday May 28 and Sunday May 31 at both residential and commercial properties, the court heard.
He was arrested on June 5 and subsequently charged the same day.
Detective Inspector Gary Stephenson of Calderdale CID said: “We are pleased that justice has been brought and we hope that the outcome provides some reassurance to the victims, but also to the local residents of Todmorden and surrounding areas.
“Our detectives are committed to reducing burglaries and will continue to robustly investigate all offences.”