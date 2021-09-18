Timothy Butterworth, 35, of Todmorden, was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court last week for three burglaries that were committed at the end of May this year in the area.

Butterworth committed the offences between Friday May 28 and Sunday May 31 at both residential and commercial properties, the court heard.

He was arrested on June 5 and subsequently charged the same day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Timothy Butterworth, 35, also of Todmorden, was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court last week for three burglaries that were committed at the end of May this year.

Detective Inspector Gary Stephenson of Calderdale CID said: “We are pleased that justice has been brought and we hope that the outcome provides some reassurance to the victims, but also to the local residents of Todmorden and surrounding areas.