West Yorkshire had the highest number of car thefts outside of London in 2018 - and Leeds was one of the worst cities

West Yorkshire had the highest number of car thefts outside of London in 2018, according to data released by the UK police forces.

West Yorkshire Police recorded 3,861 car thefts in 2018 - almost double the fifth place entry Leicester Police who recorded 1,971.

The county was only beaten by the London Metropolitan Police who recorded 31,738 car thefts that year.

Leeds was one of the top towns for the most car thefts in 2018 with 1,452 reported thefts.

This means the city was responsible for 67.4% of the car thefts across West Yorkshire.

Here are the lists in full:

The top five regions / local authorities with the most car thefts in 2018 were:

London Metropolitan Police (31,738)

West Yorkshire Police (3,861)

Essex Police (3,090)

Nottinghamshire Police (2,316)

Leicester Police (1,971)

The top five towns with the most car thefts in 2018 were:

London Borough of Enfield (1,880)

Leeds, West Yorkshire (1,452)

Thurrock, Essex (1,316)

Nottingham (696)

Middlesbrough, Cleveland (372)

The data came via Freedom of Information requests to UK police forces from Car Parts 4 Less.