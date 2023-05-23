West Yorkshire business owners jailed over 'major fire-hazard' recycling plants

The Environment Agency prosecuted Thomas Todd and Jamie Todd after their company, East Coast Recycling Properties Ltd, had failed to put a fire prevention plan in place, particularly with the nearest dwelling just 10 metres away from the premises.

The site in Lincolnshire processed mixed waste with a view to extracting recyclable materials. Despite warnings, they continued to operate and were brought before Leeds Crown Court.

The court heard that the Environment Agency began conducting inspections at the site, run by the Todds, in 2015, raising immediate concerns over the lack of fire plan, and that waste was being stacked too high, creating a fire risk.

The recycling plants were deemed fire risks and the owners took no action despite warnings.

There was also a health risk with an influx of mice and flies. The site’s permit was suspended several times as they continued to ignore the risks.

In July 2016, a new company Eco Green Logistics Limited registered an exemption to start waste work on another section of site. Bryan Walker was the registered director. He also allowed too much waste into his section of the site leading to waste being stored unsafely and presenting a fire risk.

Evidence was fond that the Todds continued to bring waste onto their site despite the sanctions.

Thomas Todd, age 33, of Hunt Street, Castleford, pleaded guilty to three counts including failure to comply with a permit and operating during a permit suspension.

Jamie Todd, 42, of Wakefield Road, Drighlington, Leeds pleaded guilty to four counts including failure to comply with a permit, operating during a permit suspension and permitting the deposit of waste not in accordance with a permit. They were both jailed for eight months

Bryan Walker, 60, of Beckhill Vale, Meanwood, Leeds, pleaded guilty to five counts including operating without a permit, two counts of storing waste with a risk of pollution and a breach of duty of care. He was given a 12-month community order.

All three were all banned from being a company director for five years.

Speaking during the case, Judge Simon Batiste said that fire safeguards at the site has been “non-existent” and that the defendants had “flagrantly breached environmental law”.

He said if any part of the site had caught fire “it is highly unlikely it could have been contained”.

Speaking afterwards, Yvonne Daly, an environment manager at the Environment Agency said: “Waste crime is serious because it causes widespread and significant harm to people, places, the economy, to law and order, and to the environment.

“Any breaches of environmental permits and illegal waste activity are taken very seriously. We will take the necessary action to disrupt criminal activity and prosecute those responsible.

“We support businesses trying to do the right thing and genuinely comply, but we will issue enforcement notices, and use our regulatory powers when appropriate.

“The defendants were told to remove waste and ensure safety on the site on numerous occasions but failed to do so.”