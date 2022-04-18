West Grange Drive attack: Everything we know after man hit with hammer in Belle Isle Leeds
A man was seriously injured after being hit with a hammer during an attack in Leeds.
This is everything we know so far.
What happened?
A man has been taken to hospital after being injured in a serious attack in Leeds.
He was hit with a hammer.
When and where did it happen?
Police were called out to West Grange Drive, Belle Isle, at about 7.20am on Easter Sunday (April 17).
A cordon was put in place while officers investigated.
Has anyone been arrested?
Police were working to identify the suspect.
What did the police say?
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "We got a call at 7.19am this morning.
"A male had been assaulted, he was hit by someone carrying a hammer.
"The victim has gone to hospital and a scene is in place.
"We are making enquiries to identify and locate the suspect."
Anyone with information on the attack is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 or via the online Live Chat, quoting log number 386 of April 17.