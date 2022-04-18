This is everything we know so far.

What happened?

A man has been taken to hospital after being injured in a serious attack in Leeds.

A man has been taken to hospital after being hit with a hammer. Photo: Luke Waddington.

He was hit with a hammer.

When and where did it happen?

Police were called out to West Grange Drive, Belle Isle, at about 7.20am on Easter Sunday (April 17).

A cordon was put in place while officers investigated.

Has anyone been arrested?

Police were working to identify the suspect.

What did the police say?

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "We got a call at 7.19am this morning.

"A male had been assaulted, he was hit by someone carrying a hammer.

"The victim has gone to hospital and a scene is in place.

"We are making enquiries to identify and locate the suspect."