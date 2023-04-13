Wellstone Avenue Swinnow crash: Pictures show damage to house in Leeds after car ploughs through front door
A house in Leeds has been damaged after a car ploughed into the front door.
The crash happened in Wellstone Avenue, Swinnow, on Tuesday night. Police were called out to the street shortly before 9.30pm following a report that a car had crashed into a house.
Pictures show the front door of the property boarded up and the front garden damaged, with tyre marks on the green in front of the property.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the driver of the car, a Volvo V40, was reported for driving without due care and attention, as well as not wearing a seatbelt.