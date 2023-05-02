Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Welbeck Drive Bradford: Man seriously injured after attack by masked gang with machetes

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in an attack by a masked gang with machetes.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 11:27 BST

The serious assault happened down a snicket between Welbeck Drive and Tanner Hill Road in Bradford at around 4pm on April 4. The victim was with his friends when three unknown males wearing balaclavas ran into the alleyway with machetes.

The victim was assaulted by one of the suspects and has received a serious injury to his face which required hospital treatment. Officers from Bradford CID are appealing for witnesses and if anyone was in the area at the time who may have seen something suspicious to come forward.

Anyone any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101 or use their Live Chat facility quoting log 1112 of 4 April. Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The serious assault happened down a snicket between Welbeck Drive and Tanner Hill Road. Picture: GoogleThe serious assault happened down a snicket between Welbeck Drive and Tanner Hill Road. Picture: Google
