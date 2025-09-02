A pervert who told a boy over Facebook that he would “love to see his c***” has been sent back to jail.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Moss is already on life licence after being convicted of murder almost 40 years ago.

The 58-year-old appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week where he admitted a charge of sexual communications with a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moss made contact with the 15-year-old in September of last year over social media and quickly turned the conversation sexual, prosecutor Adam Walker said.

Moss told the boy: “It’s embarrassing, but I love c***. Do you think I’m a weirdo?”

Moss made lewd suggestions to the teenage boy over Facebook. | Adobe / NW

The boy went along with the conversation, telling Moss that everyone has their preferences. But Moss then told the boy that he made him “hard” and that he “wanted to see his c***”.

The victim, who cannot be named, threatened to tell on Moss and also said he would “batter him”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that Moss, of no fixed address, had been convicted of murder in the London area in the mid 1980s when he was still a youth.

He was given detention, but no other details were disclosed, only that he remains on licence for the rest of his life and could be recalled to prison for any misdemeanour.

Moss appeared for his sentencing hearing via video link from HMP Lincoln.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitigating, Eleanor Fry said he had no convictions since the 1980s and made early admissions to the police about his contact with the boy.

Judge Richard Mansell KC gave Moss a six-month sentence and put him on the sex offender register for seven years.