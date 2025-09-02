'Weirdo' murderer jailed for telling Leeds boy on Facebook that he wanted to see his penis
Christopher Moss is already on life licence after being convicted of murder almost 40 years ago.
The 58-year-old appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week where he admitted a charge of sexual communications with a child.
Moss made contact with the 15-year-old in September of last year over social media and quickly turned the conversation sexual, prosecutor Adam Walker said.
Moss told the boy: “It’s embarrassing, but I love c***. Do you think I’m a weirdo?”
The boy went along with the conversation, telling Moss that everyone has their preferences. But Moss then told the boy that he made him “hard” and that he “wanted to see his c***”.
The victim, who cannot be named, threatened to tell on Moss and also said he would “batter him”.
The court heard that Moss, of no fixed address, had been convicted of murder in the London area in the mid 1980s when he was still a youth.
He was given detention, but no other details were disclosed, only that he remains on licence for the rest of his life and could be recalled to prison for any misdemeanour.
Moss appeared for his sentencing hearing via video link from HMP Lincoln.
Mitigating, Eleanor Fry said he had no convictions since the 1980s and made early admissions to the police about his contact with the boy.
Judge Richard Mansell KC gave Moss a six-month sentence and put him on the sex offender register for seven years.