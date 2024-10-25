Plans to demolish Weetwood Police Station and build more than 100 new homes in Leeds to be decided
The proposal would see the site of Weetwood Police Station on Otley Road redeveloped.
Weetwood Developments Ltd sought permission to build on the site, which closed as a police station in 2020.
The scheme will be discussed by Leeds City Council’s South and West plans panel on Thursday (October 31).
A report to the meeting said two existing buildings at the site had been used as a temporary base for TV production, and a nursery and creche.
A new L-shaped building would range between four and six storeys, with roof terraces and solar panels.
The report said: “Each property benefits from an external balcony or terrace.
“The building also incorporates a work-from-home area adjacent to the building entrance for use by residents.”
The report said Adel Neighbourhood Forum objected to the scheme.
The group raised concerns over the size and design of the building, and road safety on the nearby Lawnswood roundabout.
Concerns were also raised over the applicant’s contribution to affordable housing.
In a design statement first submitted in 2022, the developer said the project would benefit the local economy.
It said: “The new residential population will generate new footfall, creating additional activity and spending on local services and amenities.”
Council officers have recommended that the scheme is approved, subject to conditions, at Thursday’s meeting.