A judge has described his “amazement” that a driver, high on cannabis who fled police and smashed into another car at high speed, had been employed by Uber at the time.

Lance Walters took off from police in the Colton area of Leeds, swerving around cars before hitting an innocent driver’s vehicle.

But Leeds Crown Court heard that he had a “bad record” for driving offences, having been caught behind the wheel while disqualified on numerous occasions before.

The 33-year-old was jailed this week. Judge Simon Batiste also learned that he was employed by Uber, although he was not thought to be on duty at the time.

Walters (inset) was working for Uber at the time he fled from police at high speed near Colton roundabout. | NW / Google Maps

Judge Batiste told Walters: “Staggeringly, it appears at the time you committed these offences you were working as an Uber driver. It find it totally amazing. I express my shock.”

He asked the court: “How on earth was he allowed to be an Uber driver with his record? That is absolutely staggering.

“I do not know what the procedures are [for working at Uber] but they are likely to be unsatisfactory if they are employing people like that.”

The court heard that police pulled Walters’ VW Golf over on Selby Road in Colton at around 9.30am on October 7, 2023.

He initially stopped and was compliant. Checks showed there was no insurance in place.

The officer could smell cannabis so asked Walters to take a drugs swipe test.

Walters then got back into the Golf, locked the doors and drove off at speed.

The officer pursued him as he swerved around others road users towards Colton roundabout. One had to take evasive action to prevent a head-on collision.

He then slid into the side of another vehicle, hitting it with such force it shunted it into another lane, prosecutor Corey Boothe told the court.

He continued and drove off.

Walters, of Lupton Avenue, Harehills, was not arrested until two months later but denied he was driving, claiming it was his uncle behind the wheel.

He later admitted dangerous driving, failing to report an accident, failing to stop for police and failing to co-operate for a preliminary test.

He has 12 previous convictions for 17 offences, including drug driving and three for driving while disqualified.

Mitigating, Craig Sutcliffe confirmed that he was not banned at the time of the police chase.

In a probation report, Walters said he had smoked cannabis the night before, knew he would be over the drug-drive limit, so took off in panic.

It was suggested the father-of-three regretted his decision.

Mr Sutcliffe said despite his bad record, he could be managed in the community rather than be jailed.

But Judge Batiste said that custody was “inevitable” because Walters continues to smoke cannabis and offend.

He jailed him for 18 months, and banned him from driving for three years and nine months.