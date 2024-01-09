Weed-dealing brothers spared jail after police catch them selling in Pudsey park

Two brothers caught selling cannabis from a car in a Pudsey park were blocked in by police to prevent them escaping.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daanyaal and Awais Choudrey were seen pulling up in a Seat in the car park around Queen’s Park on the evening of January 15, 2020.

A few minutes later a person approached the car to speak with the occupants before walking away, prosecutor Philip Standfast told Leeds Crown Court. That person was stopped by the police and found to have a bag of cannabis on him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police then pulled up and blocked the exit of the car park before approaching the Seat. Awais was behind the wheel, with Daanyaal in the passenger seat.

The Choudrey brothers were caught selling dugs in the Queen's Park area of Pudsey. (pic by Google Maps / National World)

They found nearly 12 grammes of cannabis in dealer bags in the car worth a total of £120. Daanyaal had £80 in cash, with Awais holding £50.

During their police interview, Awais denied being involved in dealing, with Daanyaal making no comments. A mobile phone was seized from Daanyaal and contained messages related to dealing.

However, after being released on bail, police raided their home four months later in May 2020, and Daanyaal was found to have cannabis worth up to £1,130 and more than £1,200 cash, along with scales and dealer bags. He claimed he was simply looking after it for another dealer, but this was rejected by the Crown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daanyaal, 23, admitted two counts of dealing in cannabis, while 22-year-old Awais was convicted of one count after a trial. They both live on Woodhall Park Avenue, Stanningley.

Mitigating for Daanyaal, Imran Khan said he was now working full time as a personal shopper. A probation report found he was smoking up to £100 of cannabis a day.

For Awais, Giles Grant said he was a teenager at the time of the offending, has no previous convictions and has not offended since. A probation report found that he continues to deny any involvement in dealing.

Judge Neil Clark told them: “You were clearly acting together to sell cannabis at street level.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad