Weed dealer blamed Covid redundancy after police found £7,000 of the drug at Leeds home
Danny Ledger said the pandemic lockdown meant he was put out of a job, and he began smoking cannabis to help cope with the pressure, Leeds Crown Court heard.
But rather than line the pockets of other dealers, he chose to grow it himself at his Armley home. To help cover the costs, he decided to sell it to friends also.
Patrolling police officers became suspicious of a VW Golf parked up on Gelder Road in Armley, late morning on May 21, 2021.
They saw a man get out and walk away, so they stopped and searched him and found cannabis on him. He was dealt with by way of a community penalty, the court heard.
But they then stopped and searched the Golf, in which Ledger was sat. They found a knuckleduster in the glove pocket of the vehicle, and under one of the seats found a bag containing 12 smaller grip-seal bags of cannabis, separated into “deals”.
They also seized £205 cash, and a mobile phone on which they found message evidence that he had been dealing.
Following his arrest, officers searched his home on Clyde Court in Armley, where they found cannabis worth more than £7,000.
The 35-year-old admitted production of cannabis, dealing in cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon.
A probation report into his offending found that after he lost his job he smoked cannabis as a way to cope.
The report said he “acknowledged it was a stupid decision but was in a bad place”.
The judge, Recorder Andrew Latimer told him: “It was a serious and well-organised effort by you to produce and supply cannabis to others. It was more than someone trying to make money in difficult circumstances.
"You got into crime and drug involvement late in life. You need to stop now if you want a future.”
He gave him a 12-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, 150 hours of unpaid work and 10 rehabilitation days.