Nicola Adam
By Nicola Adam

Editor in chief (north), National World

Published 30th Sep 2025, 11:28 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 11:29 BST
This is the moment a female Tesco staff member grappled with a suspected shoplifter to recover stolen goods.

The incident, filmed at a Tesco Express in Leeds, West Yorkshire, on September 23, shows the shop worker wrestling with a man who had reportedly tried to leave without paying.

In the video, the female employee successfully retrieves two packs of washing machine tablets after the suspect eventually gives up.

Video captured the moment a Tesco worker was forced to wrestle with a potential shoplifter to return stolen goodsplaceholder image
Video captured the moment a Tesco worker was forced to wrestle with a potential shoplifter to return stolen goods | Society X / SWNS

An eyewitness, who asked to remain anonymous, said: "It all happened very quickly. He didn’t get away with anything and he even seemed to forget his bag."

The clip, which has already amassed 1.4 million views, has sparked a mix of reactions.

While some viewers praised the worker’s determination, others questioned whether it was worth the risk.

One comment read: "Don’t get why workers risk their lives for minimum wage" while another said "Why is he stealing Ariel washing powder?"

