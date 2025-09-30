WATCH: This is the moment a Leeds Tesco worker wrestled with a suspected shoplifter to recover stolen goods
The incident, filmed at a Tesco Express in Leeds, West Yorkshire, on September 23, shows the shop worker wrestling with a man who had reportedly tried to leave without paying.
In the video, the female employee successfully retrieves two packs of washing machine tablets after the suspect eventually gives up.
An eyewitness, who asked to remain anonymous, said: "It all happened very quickly. He didn’t get away with anything and he even seemed to forget his bag."
The clip, which has already amassed 1.4 million views, has sparked a mix of reactions.
While some viewers praised the worker’s determination, others questioned whether it was worth the risk.
One comment read: "Don’t get why workers risk their lives for minimum wage" while another said "Why is he stealing Ariel washing powder?"