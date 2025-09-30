This is the moment a female Tesco staff member grappled with a suspected shoplifter to recover stolen goods.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident, filmed at a Tesco Express in Leeds, West Yorkshire, on September 23, shows the shop worker wrestling with a man who had reportedly tried to leave without paying.

In the video, the female employee successfully retrieves two packs of washing machine tablets after the suspect eventually gives up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Video captured the moment a Tesco worker was forced to wrestle with a potential shoplifter to return stolen goods | Society X / SWNS

An eyewitness, who asked to remain anonymous, said: "It all happened very quickly. He didn’t get away with anything and he even seemed to forget his bag."

The clip, which has already amassed 1.4 million views, has sparked a mix of reactions.

While some viewers praised the worker’s determination, others questioned whether it was worth the risk.

One comment read: "Don’t get why workers risk their lives for minimum wage" while another said "Why is he stealing Ariel washing powder?"