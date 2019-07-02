Watch the moment a German Shepherd is led away by brazen thief after being stolen from Leeds garden

Have your say

This is the shocking moment a German Shepherd is lead away from his home after being stolen.

Rico is a neutered male who had been in the country for just two weeks when he was stolen on the 26th of June.

He was taken from his owners garden in Armley near St Barts after being brought over from Germany in early June.

He is chipped and wearing a collar.

Shocking CCTV, taken from a nearby shop, shows the thief - who can not be identified - leading Rico down the road.

If anybody has information, contact 07871849082.