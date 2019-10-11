Watch shocking moment reckless driver smashes into Leeds ambulance delivering blood to LGI
This is the shocking moment a reckless driver smashed into a courier ambulance who was rushing to deliver blood to the Leeds General Infirmary.
David Bryan, 30, is a blood courier who works for a company alongside the NHS - helping to samples in a marked ambulance which he owns.
He was driving the ambulance when the driver came round a corner on Roundhay Road before striking his vehicle.
David, who has lived in Leeds all of his life and been a blood courier for over six months, said the driver then made off.
He captured the entire incident on dashcam footage from his vehicle.
David said: "This ‘individual’ smashed into the side of my marked ambulance last night at BP on Roundhay Road and then made off.
"When I pulled up along side and got out of my wrecked ambulance he proceeded to drive off again at speed.
"The downright stupid things he did to try and get away meant I was forced to stop chasing as I didn’t want to risk my life or anybody else’s."
Damage to the ambulance included a smashed wing mirror and back bumper.
David has now launched an appeal to trace the driver.
He said the car had the left tail lights completely out, light blue replacement back window and a black roofbox.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed they received a call at 9.28pm last night and the vehicle made off from the scene.