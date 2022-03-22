WATCH: Police criticise uninsured driver as van's wheel almost falls off on A1
This shocking footage shows the moment police pulled over an insured driver - and found his van's wheel almost falling off.
Officers who stopped the driver said his vehicle was a "disaster waiting to happen" and slammed his "unbelievable disregard for road safety".
The van was spotted on the A1 on Monday night (Mar 21) near Wetherby.
In a social media post, North Yorkshire Police said: "Look at the state of that wheel...
"Just imagine the consequences.
"Thankfully our roads policing officers got to him first."
The driver had only a provisional licence, and no insurance, police said.
He was reported and the vehicle was seized.
