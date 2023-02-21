Councillor Tony Homewood filmed his confrontation with sex offender Imran Ahmad Khan shortly after he walked out of HMP Brixton earlier today (Tuesday).

Mr Homewood, Khan’s former agent and an independent councillor on Wakefield Council, travelled from his home in West Yorkshire to capture the moment the 49-year-old offender was released from custody. Khan was jailed in May last year for 18 months after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy after a party in 2008.

With long hair and a beard and dressed in a blue sweater and red trousers, Khan walked with the aid of a cane as he left the south London jail after serving nine months of his sentence. The former Tory MP was embraced by friends at the prison exit before they helped him carry his belongings.

Disgraced former Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan released from jail. Photo: Tony Homewood

The footage, which you can view above, shows Coun Homewood approach Khan as he walks to a nearby car. Mr Homewood can be heard saying: “Hi Imran. I wonder if you have anything to say to the people of Wakefield who voted for you in their droves, or whether you have got any sort of apology, or anything like that?

“I thought you might have one, because I came all this way. I came all this way to see if you have got an apology for the people of Wakefield, who voted for you and who you manifestly let down.”

Khan did not respond to the request for an apology.

Mr Homewood then says: “No. Not much to say. Oh well, there you go.”

Mr Homewood later told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “People in Wakefield put their trust in Imran Ahmad Khan in 2019 and he abused that trust. I was his agent and I therefore take at least some responsibility for that even though I did not know about his past.

“I thought I’d ask Imran to do the same but he doesn’t have the courage it seems.”

Two days after winning his West Yorkshire seat in the December 2019 general election, Khan contacted one of the victim’s relatives expressing concerns about the 2008 incident, and the victim later went to police.

Khan was expelled from the Conservative Party and resigned following his conviction, triggering a by-election in the constituency which was won by Labour.

His court case heard that he displayed a “significant degree of brutality” in the lead-up to the assault at a house in Staffordshire, as he dragged his victim upstairs and threw him on to a bed, forcing the then teenager to drink gin and tonic and asking him to watch pornography.

Sentencing him, Mr Justice Jeremy Baker said: “The only regret you feel is towards yourself for having found yourself in the predicament you face as a result of your actions some 14 years ago.”