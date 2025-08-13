A padophile took a photo as he raped a girl he picked up from Nottingham and drove back to his home after meeting on Snapchat.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warped Michael Wilson travelled the 70 miles from Leeds to collect the 12-year-old and take her back north.

But even after the 40-year-old was bailed, he made contact with the youngster again telling her he wanted to “relive” the night they spent together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was given an extended 11-year jail sentence at Leeds Crown Court this week after the judge deemed him to be a danger to children.

The court heard that at some point last year, Wilson had made contact with the girl on Snapchat.

Paedophile Wilson (pictured) drove to Nottingham to pick up the 12-year-old girl he met online, take her back to Leeds where he raped her. | WYP / Adobestock / PA

They arranged to meet with Wilson telling he would drive to Nottingham, pick her up and drive her back to his home so they could spend the night together.

Prosecutor Heather Gilmore said it was understood by both Wilson and the girl that sexual activity would take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On August 26 last year, he picked up the girl who had told her friend she was going to Leeds with her “boyfriend”, after having told her parents she would be staying at her friend’s.

The friend told her mother, who informed the girl’s mum. The police were called who hacked into the girl’s social media account.

They went to Wilson’s home the next day and found the girl in his bathroom. Wilson was arrested.

During his interview he denied that any sexual activity took place. At first, the girl also denied it, but then confessed to her parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson claimed he thought the girl was around 17 and denied any sexual interest in children.

But an analysis found an image he had taken of them having sex, while images of other children being abused he had downloaded were found. His DNA was also found on the girl.

Wilson was bailed under investigation but began to contact the girl again, calling her “baby”, telling her he loved her and wanted to spend another night together. He was arrested again.

Wilson, of Summerfield Green, Bramley, eventually admitted three counts of rape of a child, sexual assault, sexual communication with a child and three counts of possessing indecent images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He appeared in court from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand.

Mitigating, Rukhshanda Hussain said he was remorseful and pointed to his lack of previous convictions. She said he “wished to be rehabilitated”.

But Judge Tom Bayliss KC said Wilson continued to “minimise his culpability”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told him: “The images on your phone indicate a sexual interest in children and the abuse of children.

“It’s plain you had been grooming the girl. She had been corrupted by you.”

He jailed him for seven years and four months and gave him an extended licence period of three years and eight months.

He will have to serve at least two-thirds of the custodial element before being eligible for parole.

Wilson was also put on the sex offender register for life and given a lifelong sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).