Sick Andrew Studden made the chilling remarks to an undercover police officer whom he thought was a like-minded pervert online. The 56-year-old first made contact with the decoy profile via the chatroom app, Chatiw on March 27.

His opening line was “Hi, boy lover here”, he said he was from the Leeds area and boasted how he recently “pulled” a 12-year-old. The undercover officer said he was planning to invite a 13-year-old boy to a property, to which Studden enthusiastically said he was interested in attending, and wanted photos of the boy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Studden responded “he’s hot” to the decoy photo, and then sent a video of himself performing a sex act, prosecutor Daniel Ingham told Leeds Crown Court.

Sick Studden told the undercover officer that he "loved boys in school uniform".

Studden then made the sick comments about his determination to abuse youngsters, saying he “loved boys in school uniform”.

A second profile, purporting to be from the fictitious youngster, then made contact with Studden, who sent back pictures of his genitals. He was arrested on March 30 and his internet devices seized from his home on Coniston Gardens in Halton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He gave a no-comment interview, but told officers beforehand that he “had no plans to meet anyone”. Four indecent images were found on his devices.

He admitted offences of possessing of indecent images, attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, and attempting to cause a child to look at images of sexual activity.

Mitigating, Jeremy Barton said: “He had the good sense to plead guilty.”

He said the probation report into Studden’s offending suggested he minimised his sexual interest in children, but added: “He tells me it’s something he has difficulties coming to terms with, he does not pretend anything other. He really is now remorseful for his behaviour. He realises he needs help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Rodney Jameson KC jailed him for 10 months, but suspended the term for two years. He told him that had he gone through with attempting to meet the “boy”, it would have put him in a “higher category” and resulting in a harsher punishment.