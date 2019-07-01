Warning to public after couple flashed by suspected 'dogger' in Roundhay Park

A couple who were flashed at Roundhay Park are warning other park users about suspected doggers at the site.

The man said he and his partner had driven to the park to have a heart-to-heart when a stranger pulled up in the car park, flashing his lights and beckoning at them to follow him into a bush.

When they didn't follow, the suspected dogger then flashed his genitals at them before driving off.

The victim said he was left feeling "disgusted" at the act, and said he was informed by security that the incident was part of an ongoing problem in the area.

The man, who cannot be named, was having an in-depth discussion with his boyfriend at the car park by The Mansion when they were targeted by the flasher on Sunday night.

READ MORE: Leeds students have been giving up their time to tidy 150 tonnes of rubbish left in our streets

He said: "It's disgusting.

"Me and my partner have been having some problems and had gone out for a drive to have a heart-to-heart chat. We urned right down the little road where The Mansion is. A black BMW pulled into the car park and a man got out and went into the bushes.

"He came back out and moved his car into another bay, flashing his lights. Then he went back into the bushes. When he came back out the second time he flashed us and drove off."

The man said he reported the incident, which happened at around 11.30pm, to West Yorkshire Police and the park security staff.

"Police have made me fully aware of what goes on there and they're trying to get on top of it", he added. "I didn't even know that these places are used as cruising spots.

"It may seem funny but it's the principle of it - the park is a public place and if it had been a little earlier there could have been kids around."

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police confirmed they were called at 12.15am to Mansion Lane following reports of "suspicious behaviour", adding the caller "did not disclose details of an offence of indecent exposure".