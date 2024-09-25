Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds City Council has issued a warning to residents over “scam” text messages that are being sent out.

The messages claim to be a “DVSA notice” and tells people that they have a parking penalty charge that needs paying.

The fake message, which is littered with spelling errors, reads: “Your car may be banned from driving, you might haeve (sic) to pay more, or you could be taken to court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scam messages are littered with spelling errors | LCC

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Please enter your license plate in the link after reading the information. Check and pay parcking penatly (sic) charge.

“Thank you again for your copperation. Dvsa.”

A spokesperson from Leeds City Council shared a screenshot of the message and warned residents: “We've been made aware of scam messages being sent to residents regarding 'parking penalty charges'. Please don't contact our parking services team if you get one of these, we can assure you that they are fake.

“Please don't click the link or give any financial details to the scammers either.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We always advise people not to click on links or respond to unexpected emails and texts.”

A link was also provided to the police’s advice page here.