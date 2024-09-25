Leeds City Council issues warning to residents over 'scam' parking charge text messages
The messages claim to be a “DVSA notice” and tells people that they have a parking penalty charge that needs paying.
The fake message, which is littered with spelling errors, reads: “Your car may be banned from driving, you might haeve (sic) to pay more, or you could be taken to court.
“Please enter your license plate in the link after reading the information. Check and pay parcking penatly (sic) charge.
“Thank you again for your copperation. Dvsa.”
A spokesperson from Leeds City Council shared a screenshot of the message and warned residents: “We've been made aware of scam messages being sent to residents regarding 'parking penalty charges'. Please don't contact our parking services team if you get one of these, we can assure you that they are fake.
“Please don't click the link or give any financial details to the scammers either.”
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We always advise people not to click on links or respond to unexpected emails and texts.”
A link was also provided to the police’s advice page here.