Motorists in Wakefield have been urged to stay vigilant after fake QR codes were spotted on parking signs.

The fraudulent stickers direct users to dodgy websites - and have prompted the council to replace signs, according to cops.

But that is just one of a number of scams in the area, with the force also warning of fake links and suspicious texts regarding outstanding payments.

Police have issued a warning to motorists in Wakefield after fake QR codes were spotted on parking signs. | National World

An email alert from West Yorkshire Police said: “There are several national parking scams circulating in the Wakefield district.

“One involves a fake QR code which is stuck over the top of the QR code on parking information signs.

“As a result, Wakefield Council have now replaced all their signs, and the current ones do not contain a QR code.”

It continued: “There is another scam where the customer searches online for MiPermit and they click on a fake link, and a third where people have received a text that says you have an outstanding PCN with a link that takes a payment.”

The force urged people to learn the signs of fake websites, which can include missing details from the usual address.

In the alert, those concerned about scams were advised to report fake websites to the National Cyber Security Centre. Those who may have lost money to a scam was advised to contact their bank immediately.