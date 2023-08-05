Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Wards End Halifax: Police investigate reports pedestrian deliberately run down by car in West Yorkshire street

Police are investigating after reports of a deliberate hit-and-run in a West Yorkshire town in the early hours of this morning.
By Nick Frame
Published 5th Aug 2023, 14:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 14:48 BST

Officers were called at 4.33am to reports a vehicle had deliberately hit a pedestrian on Wards End in Halifax.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, was taken to hospital with facial injuries and has since been released from hospital.

Enquiries are ongoing by Calderdale CID.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police via 101 or via the Live Chat facility and quote log 275 of August 5.