Gavin Woodhead was wanted on recall when police spotted him on Trentham Street in January 14. He tried to run but was found by the patrolling officers hiding in nearby undergrowth, prosecutor Robert Galley told Leeds Crown Court.

He had a carrier bag that contained 42 wraps of powder that turned out to be heroin. He also had two mobile phones on him, one of which contained messages related to dealing.

One message from a customer asked if he wanted to swap some drugs, with Woodhead responding that he would when he “re-loads” – meaning when he gets hold of more substances. The 36-year-old, of Hillside Road, Shipley, told police he was a heavy drugs user.

The court was told he has 36 convictions for 102 offences including drug possession, but none previously for dealing. In 2016 he was jailed for four years for a dwelling burglary. He admitted to possessing Class A drugs with an intent to supply.

Mitigating, Stephen Smithson said: “There is a financial gain from this, but it’s clear he has a long-term habit and there was an absence of any cash found. He was working to pay off his own drug habit.”

