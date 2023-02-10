West Yorkshire Police officers have carried out “extensive enquiries” in a bid to track down Mark Wheeler but say that he has not been seen in a month. They are encouraging anyone with information on his whereabouts to get in touch.

Wheeler, 53, is wanted for a number of offences in Bradford including burglary and theft from a motor vehicle. He is described as a slim, white man who wears glasses. He has links to the Shipley area and Halifax.

Anyone who sees Wheeler or has information is asked to call the force on 101, quoting crime reference 13220666825, or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or using its online reporting form.