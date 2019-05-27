Wanted man caught hiding in 'El Chapo' inspired hole under ground floor flat

A wanted man was found hiding in an 'El Chapo' inspired hole underneath the floorboards of his ground floor flat.

The man, who was wanted for a street robbery and other offences, hid in the hole to evade police who were searching for him in the Allerton area of Bradford.

He was concealed by a carpet which covered the hole.

Nonetheless, he was found by the police on Sunday, May 26.

He was arrested.

Two other occupants in the flat were arrested.

They were charged with obstruction of the police in their lawful duty and assisting an offender.

The incident was shared by the West Yorkshire Police Bradford West team on their Facebook page.

In a statement on Facebook, they said: "Hide and seek contest lost for Robbery Suspect!

"Bradford West most wanted caught today

"Team 1 made multiple enquiries around the Allerton area searching for Male subject who had made it onto our most wanted list following a street robbery and other offences."

They added: "The male was found in an ‘El Chapo’ inspired hole under the ground floor flat. The hole was covered with carpet.

“A dedicated effort by all the team working together at West. Well done."

Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera, known as El Chapo, is a Mexican drug lord.

In 2005 he escaped from prison through a hole in the floor of his cell's shower.