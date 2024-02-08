Wanted Leeds thug 'pulled out his penis' and urinated in police van after arrest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Squire had previously attacked a man at St George's Crypt when he hit him so hard in the head with a mug that a shard of porcelain became embedded in his head.

The incident happened on October 29 last year at the homeless charity on Great George Street in Leeds city centre. Squire was allegedly smoking the illegal psychoactive drug "spice" outside and was told to move by a man.

Taking offence, Squire then got a cup of coffee and smashed it into the man's head before fleeing the scene. Then on November 2 he was outside the LGI and was drunk, aggressive and hurling racist abuse at a man.

The police were called and he was arrested and placed in the back of the van, but spat repeatedly, prosecutor Glenn Parsons told Leeds Crown Court.

He then removed his penis from his trousers and urinated in the back of the van, the court heard. A day later, 32-year-old Squire spat in the face of an officer who entered his cell and then began laughing, before trying to spit at him again.

Squire, of no fixed address, admitted GBH without intent over the mug-throwing incident, racially-aggravated harassment, criminal damage to the police van and assault on an emergency worker.

He has 35 previous convictions for 58 offences, including violence against a police officer and a robbery for which he was jailed in 2018.

Mitigating, Mark Foley conceded there was little he could say about Squire's behaviour, but said he had been born with a condition that caused swelling to his head, and had been in care since he was four.

He said he had been drug dependent for "some time" and was "socially inadequate".