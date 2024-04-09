Wakefield mother stole £27,000 while working as accountant for solicitor firm in Barnsley

A Wakefield woman who stole over £27,000 from the solicitors firm she worked at was “disowned” by her family because of the abusive relationship she was in at the time.
By Charles Gray
Published 9th Apr 2024, 17:34 BST
Joanne Sagar, 44, of Hazel Garth in Knottingley, stole £27,530.97 while working in the accounts department of a solicitors based in Barnsley.

While being sentenced for the single charge of theft at Leeds Crown Court today (Tuesday), the court heard that Sagar was in an abusive relationship at the time and was “fearful of repercussions”.

The thefts took place between December 2019 and January 2021 while Sagar was employed at the company.

For the prosecution, Amber Walker said that Sagar had been working in accounting for over 20 years and was a member of the Association of Accounting Technicians.

Joanne Sagar from Knottingley stole over £27,000 while working at a solicitors in BarnsleyJoanne Sagar from Knottingley stole over £27,000 while working at a solicitors in Barnsley
Sagar was responsible for matters such as payroll at the company and was one of only two people with access to the accounts information.

The court heard that Sagar had her contract terminated “due to absence” issues and that afterward her former colleague noticed some irregular payments made to her account.

Police were contacted and further investigations showed that over £27,000 worth of illegitimate payments had been made from the company to Sagar’s account.

After being arrested in June 2021 Sagar denied the offences before telling police she had taken the money from the company for “gifts and expenses”.

After being charged with the theft she pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

Representing Sagar, Mark Foley said that at the time of the offending Sagar was in “a very abusive and controlling relationship”.

Mr Foley said: “She was not coerced regarding the fraud but fearful of repercussions if she didn’t contribute to the financial outgoings. She felt she needed to contribute more than she could afford.”

He went on to say that Sagar had “escaped from the relationship last year”. The court also heard that Sagar’s husband died in 2012 and she is estranged from her children.

Mr Foley said: “It has been a trying and difficult time for her. It’s tragic.

“She’s wholly on her own. Her esteem is rock bottom.”

It was also heard that Sagar was of previous good character and had no previous convictions.

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl KC sentenced Sagar eight months in prison suspended for two years.

