A woman with a ‘fixation’ on her boyfriend’s ex partner said she wanted her dead, then made threats to say she had been raped.

Sarah Scott was jailed at Leeds Crown Court after admitting a charge of harassment without violence.

The 41-year-old has a history of similar offending - stalking, harassment and breaching court orders imposed to keep her away from her victims. She was even given a suspended sentence order in March.

Prosecutor Jordan Millican said Scott had started a relationship with the man in April which was “volatile” and she quickly developed the “fixation” over the man’s former partner.

She made threats, telling her partner “I want her gone”, “I will stab the b****” and was “dreaming of snapping her neck”.

Scott would turn violent, punching walls, the court heard.

Growing concerned, he tipped off his ex about Scott’s threats, so the police were called. Scott was arrested in September, and admitted making the threats.

Scott, of Corbett Drive, Wakefield, was released but continued to contact the man, breaking her bail conditions, so was re-arrested and held on remand.

The court heard that the man was “terrified” of her threats to make a false rape allegation. The woman was also left scared to go to work.

However, Scott was only charged with harassment without violence in relation to her ex partner.

Mitigating, John Bottomley told the court that “she found herself in an unhealthy relationship” and that she “has her problems”, including anxiety.

He said she had used her time in jail “pretty well” and was helping other prisoners.

Judge Neil Clark told Scott: “You became fixated with his former partner. You became violent and aggressive.

“You carried on with this behaviour [after being arrested].”

He pointed to her record for similar offending against previous partners and even her family.

He jailed her for 15 weeks, and activated 15 weeks of her existing suspended sentence, making a total of 30 weeks.

Indefinite-length restraining orders were also put in place to keep her away from both her ex partner and the woman.