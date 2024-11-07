A woman says she was forced to install a panic button and security cameras at her home after a man she met on a dating app refused to leave her alone.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame

Jordan Wild rang the woman and messaged her hundreds of times, even after being warned by the police to stay away and being handed a restraining order.

The 29-year-old was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week. He admitted harassment and breach of the restraining order.

Wild and the woman had met on the app in April 2023, but the woman later claimed it was a “casual” agreement and they had never been in a proper relationship.

Jordan WIld (pictured left) refused to leave the woman alone after meeting her on a dating app. (pics by WYP / Adobe) | WYP / Adobe

She became worried about his behaviour when he made comments on social media about them, and would become possessive and aggressive, checking her phone.

In June 2023, she told him she wanted to end contact and he became aggressive, pushing a door into her face and cutting her eye.

She contacted the police and they warned Wild to stay away, which he ignored. He was eventually arrested and bailed, and again warned to stay away.

But he continued to bombard her with messages and calls. He was later convicted of two counts of stalking and given the restraining order, but once again it failed to deter him.

He would send her letters and cards expressing his regret and affection. Wild also threatened to kill himself.

He messaged her family, got his own grandmother to contact her, came to her home looking through the window and followed her in his car.

Mitigating, Shila Whitehead said Wild, of Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, South Yorkshire, suffered from ADHD and mental health issues, but said none of the messages he sent were of a threatening nature.

She said: “He perhaps thought more highly of the relationship than the complainant did. What he was feeling for her outweighed any rationale.

“He knows the relationship is over. He is fully aware of the predicament he would be in if he breached the restraining order again. He wants help. He needs help.”

Judge Harry Crowson told him: “You showered her with contact. She was so overwhelmed she had to have security cameras installed and a panic alarm.

“It’s oppressive and frightening. It wears people down. It was a problem that was grinding her down.”

He jailed him for 18 months, telling him it was “too serious” to suspended. He also gave him a new five-year restraining order.