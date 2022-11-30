British Transport Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the incident at Wakefield Westgate station last week.

A spokesperson for the force said: “At just after 4.30pm on Thursday, November 24, a man dragged a woman from the station into a van parked just outside.

“She tried to get out and he pulled her back by her hair and coat to stop her from doing so. Nearby bystanders then intervened to assist the woman out of the van and away from the man.

Passengers intervened to help the woman after she was dragged by a man into a van outside of Wakefield Westgate. Photo: Simon Hulme

“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident to assist their enquiries.

“Witnesses, or anyone with information, can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 432 of 24 November.

