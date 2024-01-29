Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision shortly after 4.30am on Sunday morning (January 28) on Westgate, Wakefield.

The driver has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving following the collision which caused "serious damage" to a building in Wakefield city centre.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was taken to hospital and has since been released. No one else was injured in the collision.

"A 31-year-old man has been interviewed and released on bail while enquiries continue."

Fire crews from Wakefield and Ossett fire station extricated the man who was trapped in his vehicle.

A Structural Engineer was required to check the integrity of the building.