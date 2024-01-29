Wakefield Westgate: Driver arrested after vehicle crashes into city centre building
A man has been arrested after crashing into a building in West Yorkshire.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision shortly after 4.30am on Sunday morning (January 28) on Westgate, Wakefield.
The driver has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving following the collision which caused "serious damage" to a building in Wakefield city centre.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was taken to hospital and has since been released. No one else was injured in the collision.
"A 31-year-old man has been interviewed and released on bail while enquiries continue."
Fire crews from Wakefield and Ossett fire station extricated the man who was trapped in his vehicle.
A Structural Engineer was required to check the integrity of the building.
If anyone witnessed any part of this incident or the events leading up to it, they are asked to contact police by using the 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240051900.