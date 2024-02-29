Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Yorkshire Police received a number of reports from shortly after 5.30pm on Saturday, October 28, of a fight outside a bar on Westgate in Wakefield city centre which was spilling out into the road.

CCTV was viewed which showed a large group of people involved in the disorder.

Pictures: Google/NW

This incident followed a football match earlier that day between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town and it was established that individuals involved in this fight had been at the game at Elland Road before travelling to Wakefield by train.

Acting Detective Sergeant Jessica Arblaster, of Wakefield District CID, said: "This disorder has been witnessed by ordinary members of the public who have feared for their safety, as can be demonstrated in the calls to police and witnesses on CCTV who are physically trying to get away from those fighting.

"The focus of this investigation was to identify those who had been involved in this incident, either threatening towards others, or whom had been violent.

"I hope the action taken so far reassures the public how seriously we treat incidents of this nature. Our investigation into this incident is very much still ongoing and we will be seeking charges for those found to be involved."

An investigation led by officers from Wakefield District but supported by colleagues from Kirklees, Leeds and Operational Support, has resulted in a number of suspects being identified, arrested and interviewed in connection with this disorder.