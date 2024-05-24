Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are searching for a man suspected of sexually assaulting a teenage girl on a train to Wakefield.

Officers investigating the assault have today (May 24) released an image of a man they are searching for in connection to the assault, which took place on a train from London King’s Cross to Wakefield Westgate.

The British Transport Police said in an appeal: “At around 6.30pm on Sunday 14 April, the victim was travelling towards Leeds when a man sat next to her and attempted to engage her in conversation.

Police have released CCTV footage of a man following a sexual assault on a train to Wakefield in April. Pic: British Transport Police

“He proceeded to sexually assault the victim before leaving the train at Wakefield Westgate railway station.

“Officers would like to speak to the man in the image as they believe he may have information that could help their investigation.”

Anyone who may have any information or who recognise the man is asked to contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 621 of 14 April.