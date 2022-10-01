A sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court was told Samuel Collier, of Oxford Street, Wakefield, had assaulted the man in Hoyland Road, who was on his way home after a night out.

Collier, 26, had claimed the victim had fallen down and became unconscious, and that he was simply trying to slap him awake.

However, a judge dismissed this as a “mealy-mouthed cock and bull story”, adding the only reason he did not send him to prison was due to his small record of previous offences and the defendant’s struggles with anxiety and depression.

The sentencing hearing took place at Leeds Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard the offence took pace on August 29, 2021, in Hoyland Road Wakefield, when the victim was walking home after enjoying drinks with friends.

As Collier approached, the victim told him to “f**k off”.

Collier then knocked the victim to the ground and punched him in the head three times.

A short time later, two women found the victim on the floor and called emergency services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being taken to Pinderfields, the victim had fractures to the nose and “the left of his forehead”.

Collier was soon arrested and questioned by police.

He told officers that, having come across the victim unconscious on the floor, he “was trying to slap him to bring him round”.

However, the entire attack was caught on CCTV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collier would eventually plead guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Mitigating for Collier, Michael Collins said his client had “not had the benefit” of watching the CCTV before making his original claims to the police, adding: “He has had his memory infected with a desire not to be in trouble.

"He has a support worker for his anxiety and depression. He is not likely to cope well in custody.

"This is a man who gives the impression of not being very bright and does not engage well with society.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was also told Collier was currently in remission from cancer, having received treatment six years ago.

Sentencing Collier, Judge Simon Batiste said: “[The victim] was a man who suffered from cerebral palsy and was drunk.

"While you did not know this, you launched an attack on him, punched him to the ground and then punched him on the floor three times.

"You have demonstrated very little remorse other than your guilty plea. You have come up with a cock and bull story as to how this came about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am sentencing you based on the CCTV, not your mealy-mouthed words.

"You have not reflected in what you have engaged in.”

Collier was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment suspended for two years, as well as 30 rehabilitation days. Collier was also given a three-month electronically-monitored curfew to last each day from 9pm-6am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the sentence, Judge Batiste added: “I am giving you one chance and one chance only.