A predatory sex offender in Wakefield has been jailed after targeting a teenager.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Townend, 25, contacted his vulnerable young victim online before treating him in the most “exploitative fashion”, police said.

Luke Townend, 25, from Wakefield, was jailed after he was found guilty of causing a male to engage in sexual activity without consent and breach of an existing sexual harm prevention order. | West Yorkshire Police

He was jailed for three years on February 21 after a three-day trial at Bradford Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It came after he was found guilty of causing a male to engage in sexual activity without consent and breach of an existing sexual harm prevention order.

The court heard that Townend targeted his victim in Calderdale last year. He was arrested on August 19, 2024, and was charged two days later.

DS Darren Heald, of the Calderdale Safeguarding Online Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “We are pleased to see Townend behind bars for the sexual offences he committed against a vulnerable victim, who he treated in the most predatory and exploitative fashion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to commend the courage of the victim in coming forwards to report the offending against him and then supporting a prosecution.

“His bravery has helped ensure this male has been made to answer for his criminal offending.”

He added: “All reports of sexual offending made in Calderdale or anywhere else in West Yorkshire are investigated by specialist safeguarding detectives and we continue to urge victims to come forwards.

“All reports will be thoroughly investigated with the needs of victims at the heart of our investigations.”