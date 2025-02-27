Wakefield: Predatory sex offender jailed after targeting vulnerable teenager in most 'exploitative fashion'

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 27th Feb 2025, 14:22 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A predatory sex offender in Wakefield has been jailed after targeting a teenager.

Luke Townend, 25, contacted his vulnerable young victim online before treating him in the most “exploitative fashion”, police said.

Luke Townend, 25, from Wakefield, was jailed after he was found guilty of causing a male to engage in sexual activity without consent and breach of an existing sexual harm prevention order.Luke Townend, 25, from Wakefield, was jailed after he was found guilty of causing a male to engage in sexual activity without consent and breach of an existing sexual harm prevention order.
Luke Townend, 25, from Wakefield, was jailed after he was found guilty of causing a male to engage in sexual activity without consent and breach of an existing sexual harm prevention order. | West Yorkshire Police

He was jailed for three years on February 21 after a three-day trial at Bradford Crown Court.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It came after he was found guilty of causing a male to engage in sexual activity without consent and breach of an existing sexual harm prevention order.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

The court heard that Townend targeted his victim in Calderdale last year. He was arrested on August 19, 2024, and was charged two days later.

DS Darren Heald, of the Calderdale Safeguarding Online Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “We are pleased to see Townend behind bars for the sexual offences he committed against a vulnerable victim, who he treated in the most predatory and exploitative fashion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I want to commend the courage of the victim in coming forwards to report the offending against him and then supporting a prosecution.

“His bravery has helped ensure this male has been made to answer for his criminal offending.”

He added: “All reports of sexual offending made in Calderdale or anywhere else in West Yorkshire are investigated by specialist safeguarding detectives and we continue to urge victims to come forwards.

“All reports will be thoroughly investigated with the needs of victims at the heart of our investigations.”

Related topics:Wakefield
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice