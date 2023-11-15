Wakefield: Police release images of man wanted in connection with assaults and robbery
Police in Wakefield have issued pictures of a man they want help to identify.
West Yorkshire Police is searching for a man they would like to speak to regarding serious assaults in Park Lodge Lane on September 1, and a robbery on Lower Warrengate on that same day.
They have released images of the man and is asking anyone who can assist police in identifying him to contact Wakefield CID on 101.
If you have information, you can also use the 101 Live Chat online facility, citing crime reference 13230487755.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.