Police in Wakefield have issued pictures of a man they want help to identify.

West Yorkshire Police is searching for a man they would like to speak to regarding serious assaults in Park Lodge Lane on September 1, and a robbery on Lower Warrengate on that same day.

Police have issued an image asking the public for help identifying this man. Picture by West Yorkshire Police

They have released images of the man and is asking anyone who can assist police in identifying him to contact Wakefield CID on 101.

If you have information, you can also use the 101 Live Chat online facility, citing crime reference 13230487755.