Wakefield: Police release images of man wanted in connection with assaults and robbery

Police in Wakefield have issued pictures of a man they want help to identify.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 15th Nov 2023, 12:16 GMT
West Yorkshire Police is searching for a man they would like to speak to regarding serious assaults in Park Lodge Lane on September 1, and a robbery on Lower Warrengate on that same day.

Police have issued an image asking the public for help identifying this man. Picture by West Yorkshire PolicePolice have issued an image asking the public for help identifying this man. Picture by West Yorkshire Police
Police have issued an image asking the public for help identifying this man. Picture by West Yorkshire Police

They have released images of the man and is asking anyone who can assist police in identifying him to contact Wakefield CID on 101.

If you have information, you can also use the 101 Live Chat online facility, citing crime reference 13230487755.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.   

