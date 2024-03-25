Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police in Wakefield are appealing for information about the whereabouts of wanted man Victor Edwards.

The 52-year-old, who was previously living in Wakefield, is wanted for breach of police bail.

Police in Wakefield are appealing for information about the whereabouts of wanted man Victor Edwards.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has links to Wakefield and Castleford, but enquiries suggest he could be in the Bradford or Keighley area.

If anyone has seen Victor or has any information about his movements or whereabouts, they are asked to contact the police via the 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230244080.