Wakefield police launch manhunt for Victor Edwards wanted over breach of bail
Police in Wakefield are appealing for information about the whereabouts of wanted man Victor Edwards.
The 52-year-old, who was previously living in Wakefield, is wanted for breach of police bail.
He has links to Wakefield and Castleford, but enquiries suggest he could be in the Bradford or Keighley area.
If anyone has seen Victor or has any information about his movements or whereabouts, they are asked to contact the police via the 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230244080.
Information can also be provided to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.