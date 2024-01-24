Wakefield police launch manhunt for thefts and assault suspect wanted over breach of court order
Police are appealing for information to help trace a man who is wanted for breach of a court order.
James Greenway, 32 of Wakefield, has links to Featherstone, Pontefract, and Castleford.
He is also wanted in connection with several theft offences and an assault offence.
Anyone with information about Greenway’s whereabouts is asked to contact police via the 101LiveChat function online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 13230440986.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.