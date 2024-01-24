Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Wakefield police launch manhunt for thefts and assault suspect wanted over breach of court order

Police are appealing for information to help trace a man who is wanted for breach of a court order.   

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 24th Jan 2024, 17:35 GMT
James Greenway, 32 of Wakefield, has links to Featherstone, Pontefract, and Castleford.

He is also wanted in connection with several theft offences and an assault offence.

James Greenway, 32, has links to Featherstone, Pontefract, and Castleford. Picture: WYP
James Greenway, 32, has links to Featherstone, Pontefract, and Castleford. Picture: WYP
Anyone with information about Greenway’s whereabouts is asked to contact police via the 101LiveChat function online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 13230440986.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

