Wakefield police launch manhunt for registered sex offender on-the-run in West Yorkshire
West Yorkshire Police have issued the image of a male who is wanted for breaching a court order.
Aboueakar Singhateh is wanted by Wakefield Police for failing to comply with the notification requirements of a Sex Offender Registration Order.
He is described as a 39-year-old black African male, 6ft 1ins tall, of athletic, muscular build with short, cropped shaven hair and short facial hair. He is said to be softly spoken, has a cut or scar on the right side of his face and is missing a clump of hair on the right side of his head.
Singhateh has connections to Croydon and Dagenham in London and Tonbridge in Kent.
Anyone who thinks they have seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by using the 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting reference 13230386028.
Alternatively, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.