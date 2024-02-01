Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aboueakar Singhateh is wanted by Wakefield Police for failing to comply with the notification requirements of a Sex Offender Registration Order.

He is described as a 39-year-old black African male, 6ft 1ins tall, of athletic, muscular build with short, cropped shaven hair and short facial hair. He is said to be softly spoken, has a cut or scar on the right side of his face and is missing a clump of hair on the right side of his head.

Aboueakar Singhateh is wanted for failing to comply with the notification requirements of a Sex Offender Registration Order.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Singhateh has connections to Croydon and Dagenham in London and Tonbridge in Kent.

Anyone who thinks they have seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by using the 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting reference 13230386028.