Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Wakefield police investigating historic child abuse case call for Scout club members from 1960s to come forward

Police investigating an historic child abuse in Wakefield have requested anyone who attended scout clubs in the 1960s to come forward.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 24th Aug 2023, 13:44 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 13:44 BST
Scout club attendees in the Wakefield area between 1967 and 1968 have been asked to come forward.Scout club attendees in the Wakefield area between 1967 and 1968 have been asked to come forward.
Scout club attendees in the Wakefield area between 1967 and 1968 have been asked to come forward.

Police have appealed for anyone who may have attended scout clubs in the district between 1967 and 1968 to get in touch.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A man has been interviewed in connection with an alleged offence in Pontefract and it is believed that there could be other victims.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If you believe you can assist with this investigation then please contact Wakefield District Child Safeguarding Unit on 101, or use the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

“The crime reference is 13230302829.

“Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.”